Textron Inc (TXT) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

In the past week, TXT stock has gone up by 0.84%, with a monthly gain of 5.74% and a quarterly surge of 1.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Textron Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.54% for TXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) is above average at 16.75x. The 36-month beta value for TXT is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TXT is 179.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume of TXT on May 30, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

TXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Textron Inc (NYSE: TXT) has jumped by 0.01 compared to previous close of 73.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that WICHITA, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company, today announced the first delivery of its flagship Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet into Central America. The long-time Citation customer is based in Costa Rica and plans to use the aircraft for business and personal use. “The Citation Longitude is a game-changer for customers. Its extended range and outstanding speed enable customers to travel farther with ease, ensuring smooth and con.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on January 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Vertical Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXT reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for TXT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to TXT, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on September 25th of the previous year.

TXT Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT rose by +0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.60. In addition, Textron Inc saw -3.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from Bamford Mark S, who sale 5,451 shares at the price of $72.68 back on Feb 24 ’25. After this action, Bamford Mark S now owns 18,223 shares of Textron Inc, valued at $396,179 using the latest closing price.

Bamford Mark S, the VP & Corporate Controller of Textron Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $73.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25 ’25, which means that Bamford Mark S is holding 18,223 shares at $147,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 9.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.42 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Textron Inc (TXT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.