Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TTI stock has gone up by 0.37%, with a monthly decline of -0.72% and a quarterly plunge of -28.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Tetra Technologies, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.47% for TTI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) Right Now?

Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TTI is at 1.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TTI is 125.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume for TTI on May 30, 2025 was 1.34M shares.

TTI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tetra Technologies, Inc (NYSE: TTI) has increased by 1.48 when compared to last closing price of 2.70.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) announced that its senior management will be participating in two investor conferences in early June. Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1×1 Conference Brady Murphy, Chief Executive Officer, and Elijio Serrano, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the Stifel 2025 Boston Cross Sector 1×1 Conference on June 4 and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTI reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for TTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to TTI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on February 03rd of the previous year.

TTI Trading at -3.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +0.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, Tetra Technologies, Inc saw -23.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from Hallead Kurt, who purchase 76,131 shares at the price of $2.74 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Hallead Kurt now owns 76,131 shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc, valued at $208,599 using the latest closing price.

John Angela D, the Director of Tetra Technologies, Inc, purchase 18,000 shares at $2.74 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that John Angela D is holding 23,160 shares at $49,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Technologies, Inc stands at 0.18. The total capital return value is set at -0.52. Equity return is now at value 55.55, with 21.12 for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 86.93 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tetra Technologies, Inc (TTI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.