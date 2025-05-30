Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (TERN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TERN stock has gone up by 5.95%, with a monthly decline of -5.61% and a quarterly plunge of -15.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.27% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.49% for TERN’s stock, with a -42.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TERN is at -0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TERN is 66.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.22% of that float. The average trading volume for TERN on May 30, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

TERN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 3.10, but the company has seen a 5.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TERN reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for TERN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 31st, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to TERN, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

TERN Trading at 9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares sank -12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -43.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Kuriakose Emil, who sale 952 shares at the price of $2.49 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Kuriakose Emil now owns 53,317 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,366 using the latest closing price.

Jung Melita Sun, the Chief Business Officer of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 2,250 shares at $5.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30 ’24, which means that Jung Melita Sun is holding 2,250 shares at $11,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

The total capital return value is set at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -32.12, with -30.84 for asset returns.

Based on Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -58.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -87.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.