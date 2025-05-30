Terex Corp (TEX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX)’s stock price has dropped by -0.39 in relation to previous closing price of 46.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-18 that I rate Terex Corp. (TEX) a sell, due to significant macro headwinds and sharp declines in core MP and Aerials segments. Current 9.5x forward PE does not adequately reflect downside risk if demand continues to soften, or backlog fails to convert to revenue. Elevated interest rates, weak industrial production, European softness, and tariff uncertainty create a tough environment for TEX’s legacy businesses.

Is It Worth Investing in Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) Right Now?

Terex Corp (NYSE: TEX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TEX is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TEX is 63.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TEX on May 30, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

TEX’s Market Performance

The stock of Terex Corp (TEX) has seen a 0.81% increase in the past week, with a 29.01% rise in the past month, and a 11.10% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for TEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.11% for TEX’s stock, with a -2.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TEX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $60 based on the research report published on May 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TEX reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for TEX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to TEX, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on May 13th of the current year.

TEX Trading at 16.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +30.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEX rose by +0.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.12. In addition, Terex Corp saw -0.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEX starting from Gross Joshua, who sale 5,389 shares at the price of $40.75 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Gross Joshua now owns 38,755 shares of Terex Corp, valued at $219,602 using the latest closing price.

CARROLL PATRICK S, the Pres., Environmental Solutions of Terex Corp, purchase 57 shares at $40.37 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06 ’25, which means that CARROLL PATRICK S is holding 70,993 shares at $2,301 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.2 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terex Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 13.85, with 5.16 for asset returns.

Based on Terex Corp (TEX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 582.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Terex Corp (TEX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.