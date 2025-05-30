Teradyne, Inc (TER) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER) is 22.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TER is 1.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TER is 159.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On May 30, 2025, TER’s average trading volume was 3.66M shares.

TER) stock’s latest price update

Teradyne, Inc (NASDAQ: TER)’s stock price has plunge by 0.91relation to previous closing price of 80.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.53% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that In the latest trading session, Teradyne (TER) closed at $80.98, marking a +0.91% move from the previous day.

TER’s Market Performance

Teradyne, Inc (TER) has seen a 2.53% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.13% gain in the past month and a -25.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.61% for TER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for TER stock, with a simple moving average of -26.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TER

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TER reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for TER stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Buy” to TER, setting the target price at $135 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

TER Trading at 2.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TER rose by +2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.34. In addition, Teradyne, Inc saw -35.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TER starting from JOHNSON MERCEDES, who sale 625 shares at the price of $110.96 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, JOHNSON MERCEDES now owns 12,768 shares of Teradyne, Inc, valued at $69,350 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Teradyne, Inc, proposed sale 625 shares at $110.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding shares at $69,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teradyne, Inc stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.19. Equity return is now at value 21.55, with 16.22 for asset returns.

Based on Teradyne, Inc (TER), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 12.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -6055.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 593.79 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Teradyne, Inc (TER) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.