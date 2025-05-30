Tenaris S.A. ADR’s (TS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has seen a 2.83% increase in the past week, with a 0.21% gain in the past month, and a -9.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.41% for TS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.67% for TS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.88% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) is 10.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TS is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for TS is 544.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On May 30, 2025, TS’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

The stock of Tenaris S.A. ADR (NYSE: TS) has increased by 1.47 when compared to last closing price of 33.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that LUXEMBOURG, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) announced today that Tenaris’s Board of Directors approved a share buyback program of up to $1.2 billion (which, at the closing price of May 27, 2025 on the Milan Stock Exchange would represent approximately 74 million shares, or 6.9% of Tenaris’s outstanding shares), to be executed within a year, with the intention to cancel the ordinary shares acquired through the program.

Analysts’ Opinion of TS

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to TS, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

TS Trading at -2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +1.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TS rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.58. In addition, Tenaris S.A. ADR saw -10.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenaris S.A. ADR stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.12. Equity return is now at value 10.45, with 8.57 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 33.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.16 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenaris S.A. ADR (TS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.