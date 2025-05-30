Techtarget Inc (TTGT): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TTGT is 29.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTGT on May 30, 2025 was 307.26K shares.

TTGT) stock’s latest price update

Techtarget Inc (NASDAQ: TTGT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.96 compared to its previous closing price of 7.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) (“Informa TechTarget”), a leading growth accelerator for the B2B Technology sector, today confirms that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. It will subsequently issue a financial release early next week, and the management team will also host a live conference call and webcast at 8.30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday June 4, 2025 to discuss Informa TechTarget’s financial results. T.

TTGT’s Market Performance

TTGT’s stock has risen by 4.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.90% and a quarterly drop of -47.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for Techtarget Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for TTGT’s stock, with a -45.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTGT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for TTGT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTGT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $25 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTGT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on January 21st of the current year.

TTGT Trading at -17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.78%, as shares sank -1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTGT rose by +4.53%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.03. In addition, Techtarget Inc saw -60.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTGT starting from Griffey Michael Sean, who purchase 42,239 shares at the price of $24.96 back on Dec 03 ’24. After this action, Griffey Michael Sean now owns 42,239 shares of Techtarget Inc, valued at $1,054,379 using the latest closing price.

Griffey Michael Sean, the Director of Techtarget Inc, purchase 22,500 shares at $24.72 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09 ’24, which means that Griffey Michael Sean is holding 95,533 shares at $556,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06 for the present operating margin

0.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Techtarget Inc stands at -0.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -5.28, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Techtarget Inc (TTGT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3923.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 18.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 10.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Techtarget Inc (TTGT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.