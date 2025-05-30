TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has gone up by 0.02% for the week, with a -0.74% drop in the past month and a 12.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.49% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of 7.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) is above average at 16.44x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TRP is 1.04B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRP on May 30, 2025 was 2.41M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.08 compared to its previous closing price of 49.89. However, the company has seen a 0.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that Retiring on dividend cash flow offers predictable income and long-term growth, making it ideal for offsetting inflation and market volatility risks. I share the key principles for building a low-stress, high-yield portfolio for retirement. I share a model portfolio with numerous picks that combine for a ~7% yield and the potential to deliver inflation-beating dividend growth.

TRP Trading at 1.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares sank -1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +0.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.82. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 7.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42 for the present operating margin

0.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at 0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 15.89, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 11.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.