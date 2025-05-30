T1 Energy Inc (TE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TE is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TE is 118.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.15% of that float. On May 30, 2025, TE’s average trading volume was 1.49M shares.

T1 Energy Inc (NYSE: TE)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.08 in comparison to its previous close of 1.18, however, the company has experienced a 9.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE:TE ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Jeffrey Spittel – Vice President of Investor Relations Daniel Barcelo – Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Evan Calio – Chief Financial Officer Rob Gibbons – Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships Conference Call Participants Gregory Lewis – BTIG Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the T1 Energy’s First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

TE’s Market Performance

TE’s stock has risen by 9.80% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.68% and a quarterly drop of -28.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.78% for T1 Energy Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.86% for TE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for TE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TE in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on December 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TE reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for TE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on November 14th, 2023.

TE Trading at -9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TE rose by +9.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2425. In addition, T1 Energy Inc saw -56.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TE starting from Slettemoen Tore Ivar, who sale 391,071 shares at the price of $1.88 back on Dec 18 ’24. After this action, Slettemoen Tore Ivar now owns 5,080,446 shares of T1 Energy Inc, valued at $735,213 using the latest closing price.

Slettemoen Tore Ivar, the Director of T1 Energy Inc, sale 600,000 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13 ’24, which means that Slettemoen Tore Ivar is holding 6,016,105 shares at $978,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.44 for the present operating margin

9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for T1 Energy Inc stands at -149.13. The total capital return value is set at -0.07. Equity return is now at value -21.45, with -8.50 for asset returns.

Based on T1 Energy Inc (TE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -63.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at -6.51. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 187.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of T1 Energy Inc (TE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.