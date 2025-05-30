Symbotic Inc (SYM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 29.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching SYMBOTIC INC (SYM) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYM is 1.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SYM is 43.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 40.91% of that float. On May 30, 2025, SYM’s average trading volume was 1.34M shares.

SYM’s Market Performance

SYM’s stock has seen a 8.23% increase for the week, with a 31.67% rise in the past month and a 26.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.03% for Symbotic Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.56% for SYM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYM reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for SYM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 16th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SYM, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

SYM Trading at 25.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +34.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +8.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.41. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 22.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from KRASNOW TODD, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $30.63 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, KRASNOW TODD now owns 0 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $122,526 using the latest closing price.

Rus Daniela L, the Director of Symbotic Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Rus Daniela L is holding 27,435 shares at $30,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.21. Equity return is now at value -3.52, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -93.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Symbotic Inc (SYM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.