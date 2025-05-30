Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 8.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.10% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that SUZ, ADRNY and MMS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on May 12, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SUZ is 1.22B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SUZ on May 30, 2025 was 1.84M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has seen a -5.10% decrease in the past week, with a -0.11% drop in the past month, and a -8.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.49% for SUZ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.53% for SUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -7.99% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at -2.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.04%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ fell by -5.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw -11.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value -2.72, with -0.76 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.7.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 23.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.