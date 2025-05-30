Surgepays Inc (SURG): A Technical Analysis

SURG has 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SURG is 14.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SURG on May 30, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

SURG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Surgepays Inc (NASDAQ: SURG) has dropped by -5.07 compared to previous close of 3.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-13 that SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2025 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Mike McCormack – MD of IR Brian Cox – President and CEO Tony Evers – CFO Conference Call Participants Kunal Madhukar – Water Tower Research Ed Woo – Ascendiant Capital Operator Greetings. Welcome to SurgePays’ First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

SURG’s Market Performance

Surgepays Inc (SURG) has seen a -4.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.35% gain in the past month and a 132.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.29% for SURG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for SURG’s stock, with a 54.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SURG Trading at 14.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.33%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURG fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.88. In addition, Surgepays Inc saw 62.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURG starting from Cox Kevin Brian, who purchase 15,073 shares at the price of $2.75 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Cox Kevin Brian now owns 5,785,163 shares of Surgepays Inc, valued at $41,451 using the latest closing price.

Cox Kevin Brian, the CEO and Chairman of Board of Surgepays Inc, sale 35,180 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03 ’24, which means that Cox Kevin Brian is holding 5,770,090 shares at $64,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.28 for the present operating margin

-0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgepays Inc stands at -1.36. The total capital return value is set at -5.15. Equity return is now at value -170.91, with -127.75 for asset returns.

Based on Surgepays Inc (SURG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -22.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -169.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -41.22 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Surgepays Inc (SURG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.