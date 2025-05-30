Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUPN is 0.71. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SUPN is 52.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUPN on May 30, 2025 was 558.02K shares.

SUPN) stock’s latest price update

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 31.68. However, the company has seen a -1.37% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that New video series explores the impact of ADHD on relationships and the role of Qelbree in helping Jay’s ADHD symptom management New video series explores the impact of ADHD on relationships and the role of Qelbree in helping Jay’s ADHD symptom management

SUPN’s Market Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has experienced a -1.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month, and a -1.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.89% for SUPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for SUPN’s stock, with a -7.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUPN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SUPN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUPN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $36 based on the research report published on February 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUPN reach a price target of $57. The rating they have provided for SUPN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to SUPN, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on September 11th of the previous year.

SUPN Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares sank -2.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUPN fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.24. In addition, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -12.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUPN starting from Rubin Jonathan, who sale 927 shares at the price of $39.15 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, Rubin Jonathan now owns 7,853 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $36,292 using the latest closing price.

Bhatt Padmanabh P., the Sr. VP of IP, CSO of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 9,477 shares at $39.70 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04 ’25, which means that Bhatt Padmanabh P. is holding 10,149 shares at $376,237 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 6.32, with 4.67 for asset returns.

Based on Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 5.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 178.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.