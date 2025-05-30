Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.75x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMFG is 6.45B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of SMFG was 2.03M shares.

The stock of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (NYSE: SMFG) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 15.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-19 that I am downgrading Sumitomo Mitsui Financial from Buy to Hold, following an evaluation of its organic growth outlook and inorganic expansion initiatives. The prospects for SMFNF existing operations are unfavorable; its weaker-than-expected earnings and guidance are reflective of headwinds resulting from the trade war. But Sumitomo Mitsui has made smart moves like the SoftBank partnership and the Yes Bank investment to enhance its long-term potential.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) has seen a 1.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.44% gain in the past month and a -2.51% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for SMFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.06% for SMFG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.20% for the last 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought SMFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMFG rose by +1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.53. In addition, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR saw 4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMFG starting from SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROU, who purchase 9,247,081 shares at the price of $59.67 back on Sep 19 ’24. After this action, SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROU now owns 9,247,081 shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR, valued at $551,773,323 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 7.92, with 0.39 for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.96 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -10.34. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc ADR (SMFG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.