Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SHOO is at 1.14. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SHOO is 70.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.94% of that float. The average trading volume for SHOO on May 30, 2025 was 2.05M shares.

SHOO) stock’s latest price update

Steven Madden Ltd (NASDAQ: SHOO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.94 in relation to previous closing price of 25.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Steven Madden posted flat Q1 sales but beat earnings expectations, highlighting resilience amid US market maturity and macroeconomic headwinds. The Kurt Geiger acquisition expands international reach, supporting long-term growth potential, especially in Europe, despite near-term integration risks. The stock trades at a discount versus peers, offers a 3.4% dividend yield, and maintains a strong balance sheet with positive cash flow.

SHOO’s Market Performance

Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) has seen a 2.75% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.98% gain in the past month and a -23.63% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.43% for SHOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.80% for SHOO’s stock, with a -32.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHOO stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for SHOO by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SHOO in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $24 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHOO reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for SHOO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on February 27th, 2025.

SHOO Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHOO rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.44. In addition, Steven Madden Ltd saw -40.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHOO starting from Reed Arian Simone, who sale 25 shares at the price of $23.20 back on May 09 ’25. After this action, Reed Arian Simone now owns 10,157 shares of Steven Madden Ltd, valued at $580 using the latest closing price.

KLIPPER MITCHELL S, the Director of Steven Madden Ltd, purchase 4,000 shares at $25.61 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that KLIPPER MITCHELL S is holding 28,649 shares at $102,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steven Madden Ltd stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.22. Equity return is now at value 19.51, with 12.15 for asset returns.

Based on Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 4.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 250.49 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.