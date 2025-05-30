Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD): A Technical Analysis

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54x compared to its average ratio. STLD has 36-month beta value of 1.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for STLD is 139.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STLD on May 30, 2025 was 1.75M shares.

STLD) stock’s latest price update

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.24 in comparison to its previous close of 126.72, however, the company has experienced a -5.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that In the latest trading session, Steel Dynamics (STLD) closed at $126.72, marking a -1.57% move from the previous day.

STLD’s Market Performance

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) has experienced a -5.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.19% drop in the past month, and a -6.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for STLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for STLD’s stock, with a -1.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STLD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for STLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for STLD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $145 based on the research report published on March 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STLD reach a price target of $149. The rating they have provided for STLD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to STLD, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on March 07th of the current year.

STLD Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLD fell by -5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $131.70. In addition, Steel Dynamics Inc saw 9.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STLD starting from Alvarez Miguel, who sale 7,495 shares at the price of $135.26 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Alvarez Miguel now owns 125,319 shares of Steel Dynamics Inc, valued at $1,013,774 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09 for the present operating margin

0.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Steel Dynamics Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 7.56 for asset returns.

Based on Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.97.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.0for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.