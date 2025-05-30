Stagwell Inc’s (STGW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, STGW stock has gone up by 2.33%, with a monthly decline of -14.49% and a quarterly plunge of -23.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.53% for Stagwell Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.94% for STGW stock, with a simple moving average of -25.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW) is above average at 949.02x. The 36-month beta value for STGW is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for STGW is 113.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.53% of that float. The average trading volume of STGW on May 30, 2025 was 875.67K shares.

STGW) stock’s latest price update

Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.41relation to previous closing price of 4.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that NEW YORK, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Stagwell Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the grant of equity inducement awards. Effective May 20, 2025, the Company granted a total of 45,832 restricted stock units to four new employees.

Analysts’ Opinion of STGW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STGW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for STGW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for STGW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $9.50 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STGW reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for STGW stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 21st, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to STGW, setting the target price at $6.50 in the report published on June 25th of the previous year.

STGW Trading at -11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STGW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -13.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STGW rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.20. In addition, Stagwell Inc saw -26.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STGW starting from Penn Mark Jeffery, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.87 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Penn Mark Jeffery now owns 9,014,055 shares of Stagwell Inc, valued at $48,699 using the latest closing price.

Samaha Eli, the Director of Stagwell Inc, purchase 200,903 shares at $4.76 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Samaha Eli is holding 7,348,565 shares at $956,318 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STGW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.05 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stagwell Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 0.19, with 0.02 for asset returns.

Based on Stagwell Inc (STGW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.84 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 281.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Stagwell Inc (STGW) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.