SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SRM is 1.35.

The public float for SRM is 9.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRM on May 30, 2025 was 444.59K shares.

SRM Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: SRM)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.94 in comparison to its previous close of 0.63, however, the company has experienced a 33.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Winter Park, Florida, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM) (“SRM” or the “Company”), a leading provider of creative and high-quality licensed media-themed merchandise, announces today the closing of its previously announced private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) financing with an institutional investor for gross proceeds to the Company of $5,000,000, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. Pursuant to the terms of the securities purchase agreement, the Company sold an aggregate of 5,000 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, convertible into an aggregate of 8,928,571 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.56 per share (not at $0.50 per share as previously reported), and warrants, each having the right to purchase one share of common stock, to acquire up to an aggregate of 8,928,571 shares of common stock, subject to beneficial ownership limitations.

SRM’s Market Performance

SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) has experienced a 33.98% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 44.93% rise in the past month, and a 19.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.68% for SRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 24.32% for SRM’s stock, with a -0.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SRM Trading at 41.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.20%, as shares surge +44.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRM rose by +33.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4665. In addition, SRM Entertainment Inc saw -7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRM starting from Safety Shot, Inc., who sale 15,398 shares at the price of $0.82 back on Dec 10 ’24. After this action, Safety Shot, Inc. now owns 2,857,511 shares of SRM Entertainment Inc, valued at $12,626 using the latest closing price.

Safety Shot, Inc., the Principal Stockholder of SRM Entertainment Inc, proposed sale 1,500,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21 ’24, which means that Safety Shot, Inc. is holding shares at $930,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33 for the present operating margin

0.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for SRM Entertainment Inc stands at -0.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.26. Equity return is now at value -77.82, with -68.18 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -4.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.69. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SRM Entertainment Inc (SRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.