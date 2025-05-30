SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SPTN has 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPTN is 33.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPTN on May 30, 2025 was 279.43K shares.

SPTN) stock’s latest price update

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 10.06 in relation to its previous close of 19.48. However, the company has experienced a 10.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 29, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kayleigh Campbell – Head of Investor Relations Tony Sarsam – Chief Executive Officer Jason Monaco – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Charles Cerankosky – Northcoast Research Alexander Slagle – Jefferies Benjamin Wood – BMO Capital Markets Andrew Wolf – CL King Peter Saleh – BTIG Scott Mushkin – R5 Capital Operator Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SpartanNash First Fiscal Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

SPTN’s Market Performance

SpartanNash Co (SPTN) has seen a 10.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.25% gain in the past month and a 7.68% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.84% for SPTN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.48% for SPTN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPTN stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for SPTN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SPTN in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $10 based on the research report published on February 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

SPTN Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPTN rose by +10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.41. In addition, SpartanNash Co saw 17.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPTN starting from MacPherson Kerrie D., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $19.45 back on Jun 07 ’24. After this action, MacPherson Kerrie D. now owns 4,739 shares of SpartanNash Co, valued at $19,450 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SpartanNash Co stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value -1.38, with -0.43 for asset returns.

Based on SpartanNash Co (SPTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 83.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SpartanNash Co (SPTN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.