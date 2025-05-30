S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.23x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPGI is 306.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.98% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of SPGI was 1.37M shares.

SPGI) stock’s latest price update

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 514.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI ) Bernstein’s 41st Annual Strategic Decisions Conference May 29, 2025 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Martina Cheung – President and CEO Unidentified Analyst All right. I think we’ll get started.

SPGI’s Market Performance

S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has experienced a 0.20% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.46% rise in the past month, and a -4.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for SPGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.09% for SPGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPGI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SPGI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPGI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $600 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPGI reach a price target of $599. The rating they have provided for SPGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 12th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SPGI, setting the target price at $600 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

SPGI Trading at 3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares surge +2.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPGI rose by +0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $512.81. In addition, S&P Global Inc saw 2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPGI starting from THORNBURGH RICHARD E, who proposed sale 4,516 shares at the price of $517.02 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, THORNBURGH RICHARD E now owns shares of S&P Global Inc, valued at $2,334,855 using the latest closing price.

Moore Sally, the EVP, Chief Client Officer of S&P Global Inc, sale 500 shares at $510.43 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Moore Sally is holding 5,131 shares at $255,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.4 for the present operating margin

0.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for S&P Global Inc stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 6.57 for asset returns.

Based on S&P Global Inc (SPGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.48. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 19.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.78 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, S&P Global Inc (SPGI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.