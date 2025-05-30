Solventum Corp (SOLV) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solventum Corp (NYSE: SOLV) is above average at 33.46x. The 36-month beta value for SOLV is also noteworthy at 0.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SOLV is 138.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume of SOLV on May 30, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

SOLV stock's latest price update

Solventum Corp (NYSE: SOLV)’s stock price has plunge by -0.03relation to previous closing price of 72.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.21% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-12 that Solventum (SOLV) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, SOLV broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

SOLV’s Market Performance

Solventum Corp (SOLV) has seen a -0.21% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.60% gain in the past month and a -12.98% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.62% for SOLV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for SOLV stock, with a simple moving average of 3.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLV stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SOLV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOLV in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $87 based on the research report published on May 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOLV reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SOLV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 04th, 2024.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SOLV, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

SOLV Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLV fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.95. In addition, Solventum Corp saw 9.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solventum Corp stands at 0.05. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 10.63, with 2.59 for asset returns.

Based on Solventum Corp (SOLV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.53 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Solventum Corp (SOLV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.