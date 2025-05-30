SNDL Inc (SNDL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 1.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.76% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-20 that High Tide’s differentiated strategy focuses on value acquisitions accretive to earnings and maximizing cash flows, making it a rare long-term buy and hold in the Cannabis space. High Tide, while growing its revenue, has minimized losses, maintained a robust balance sheet, and controlled its stock dilution as opposed to SNDL, which has wide losses and massive stock dilution. High Tide has been focused on its growth in the Cannabis space and is playing the long game, whereas SNDL has taken a short-term approach to growth and has diversified into the alcohol industry.

Is It Worth Investing in SNDL Inc (NASDAQ: SNDL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNDL is 3.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SNDL is 253.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNDL on May 30, 2025 was 1.61M shares.

SNDL’s Market Performance

SNDL stock saw a decrease of -0.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -19.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.43% for SNDL Inc (SNDL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.29% for SNDL’s stock, with a -26.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNDL

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNDL reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for SNDL stocks is “Speculative Buy” according to the report published on August 16th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to SNDL, setting the target price at $0.70 in the report published on May 03rd of the previous year.

SNDL Trading at -6.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNDL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.97%, as shares sank -12.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNDL fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3170. In addition, SNDL Inc saw -27.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNDL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for SNDL Inc stands at -0.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -9.20, with -7.67 for asset returns.

Based on SNDL Inc (SNDL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.4. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -14.72.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -41.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.5. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.15for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SNDL Inc (SNDL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.