SM Energy Co (SM) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of SM Energy Co (SM) has gone up by 3.03% for the week, with a 2.32% rise in the past month and a -26.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.65% for SM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.39% for SM stock, with a simple moving average of -34.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) Right Now?

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SM is at 2.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SM is 112.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.35% of that float. The average trading volume for SM on May 30, 2025 was 2.69M shares.

SM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) has surged by 0.59 when compared to previous closing price of 23.66, but the company has seen a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that DENVER, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) intends to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences. June 2, 2025 – Scotiabank U.S. Energy Access.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $53 based on the research report published on December 05, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SM reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $64. The rating they have provided for SM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 15th, 2024.

SM Trading at -3.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.47. In addition, SM Energy Co saw -38.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Vogel Herbert S, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $21.32 back on May 06 ’25. After this action, Vogel Herbert S now owns 488,101 shares of SM Energy Co, valued at $21,320 using the latest closing price.

PERU RAMIRO G, the Director of SM Energy Co, purchase 5,000 shares at $28.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04 ’25, which means that PERU RAMIRO G is holding 82,535 shares at $143,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Co stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 20.28, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on SM Energy Co (SM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.73. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.92 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SM Energy Co (SM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.