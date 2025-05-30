SLM Corp (SLM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM) is above average at 11.85x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.13.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLM is 207.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLM on May 30, 2025 was 2.87M shares.

SLM) stock’s latest price update

SLM Corp (NASDAQ: SLM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.85relation to previous closing price of 33.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-15 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial – Consumer Loans sector might want to consider either Mr Cooper (COOP) or Sallie Mae (SLM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM Corp (SLM) has experienced a 0.30% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.12% rise in the past month, and a 9.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for SLM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.37% for SLM’s stock, with a 23.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $30 based on the research report published on December 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 25th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SLM, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 16th of the previous year.

SLM Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.77. In addition, SLM Corp saw 19.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Pahwa Munish, who proposed sale 10,000 shares at the price of $34.05 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Pahwa Munish now owns shares of SLM Corp, valued at $340,521 using the latest closing price.

Strong Robert S., the Director of SLM Corp, sale 3,000 shares at $31.15 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Strong Robert S. is holding 35,195 shares at $93,464 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.42 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corp stands at 0.29. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Based on SLM Corp (SLM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.8.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.63 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SLM Corp (SLM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.