Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.85 in comparison to its previous close of 10.65, however, the company has experienced a 19.79% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Is It Worth Investing in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SNBR is 18.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNBR on May 30, 2025 was 850.88K shares.

SNBR’s Market Performance

The stock of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has seen a 19.79% increase in the past week, with a 49.93% rise in the past month, and a -21.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.84% for SNBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.84% for SNBR’s stock, with a -13.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNBR reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for SNBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 28th, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNBR, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on February 04th of the previous year.

SNBR Trading at 57.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +46.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR rose by +19.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.83. In addition, Sleep Number Corp saw -25.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from Eyler Phillip, who purchase 8,300 shares at the price of $9.03 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Eyler Phillip now owns 20,972 shares of Sleep Number Corp, valued at $74,942 using the latest closing price.

Lee Francis K, the EVP & CFO of Sleep Number Corp, purchase 7,200 shares at $7.12 during a trade that took place back on May 07 ’25, which means that Lee Francis K is holding 92,970 shares at $51,263 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corp stands at -0.01. The total capital return value is set at -0.28.

Based on Sleep Number Corp (SNBR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.96 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.05. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 88.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 11.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 112.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.