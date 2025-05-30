Sionna Therapeutics Inc (SION) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SION is 19.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.54% of that float. The average trading volume for SION on May 30, 2025 was 181.91K shares.

The stock price of Sionna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SION) has jumped by 10.84 compared to previous close of 12.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that WALTHAM, Mass., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SION), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (CF) by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) protein, today announced that preclinical data assessing combinations of Sionna’s nucleotide-binding domain 1 (NBD1) stabilizers, SION-451 and SION-719, with complementary Sionna CFTR modulators, galicaftor (SION-2222) and SION-109, will be featured in an oral presentation at the European Cystic Fibrosis Society’s (ECFS) 48th European Cystic Fibrosis Conference, being held June 4-7, 2025 in Milan, Italy.

SION’s Market Performance

Sionna Therapeutics Inc (SION) has seen a 4.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.19% gain in the past month and a -4.40% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.28% for SION. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.68% for SION’s stock, with a 1.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SION

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SION reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for SION stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2025.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to SION, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

SION Trading at 17.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares surge +17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SION rose by +4.52%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.10. In addition, Sionna Therapeutics Inc saw -43.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SION starting from TPG GP A, LLC, who purchase 1,125,000 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Feb 10 ’25. After this action, TPG GP A, LLC now owns 6,684,962 shares of Sionna Therapeutics Inc, valued at $20,250,000 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the Director of Sionna Therapeutics Inc, purchase 1,125,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10 ’25, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 6,923,365 shares at $20,250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SION

The total capital return value is set at -0.18.

Based on Sionna Therapeutics Inc (SION), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -69.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sionna Therapeutics Inc (SION) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.