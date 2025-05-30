Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, SPG stock has gone up by 3.23%, with a monthly gain of 4.10% and a quarterly plunge of -10.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.18% for Simon Property Group, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.89% for SPG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) Right Now?

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.39x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SPG is 323.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of SPG was 1.92M shares.

SPG) stock’s latest price update

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE: SPG)’s stock price has soared by 1.25 in relation to previous closing price of 161.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that REITs offer diversified, inflation-hedged income and capital appreciation, making them a compelling addition to any long-term investment portfolio. Current REIT valuations are attractive, with strong growth projected in sectors like data centers, industrial, net lease, and residential properties. I recommend focusing on quality REITs trading below historical multiples, emphasizing margin of safety and reliable dividend growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPG stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SPG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SPG in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $168.50 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPG reach a price target of $205, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for SPG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SPG, setting the target price at $198 in the report published on January 02nd of the current year.

SPG Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares surge +3.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPG rose by +3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.80. In addition, Simon Property Group, Inc saw -5.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPG starting from Jones Nina P, who purchase 22 shares at the price of $164.80 back on Mar 31 ’25. After this action, Jones Nina P now owns 1,763 shares of Simon Property Group, Inc, valued at $3,626 using the latest closing price.

LEWIS RANDALL J, the Director of Simon Property Group, Inc, purchase 42 shares at $164.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31 ’25, which means that LEWIS RANDALL J is holding 3,367 shares at $6,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.51 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simon Property Group, Inc stands at 0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 73.22, with 6.32 for asset returns.

Based on Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.91 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 9.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 5.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.