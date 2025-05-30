Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SLN is 37.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SLN on May 30, 2025 was 229.63K shares.

SLN) stock’s latest price update

Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: SLN)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.45 in comparison to its previous close of 5.19, however, the company has experienced a 15.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Silence Therapeutics (SLN) points to a 590.7% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

SLN’s Market Performance

SLN’s stock has risen by 15.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 74.71% and a quarterly rise of 25.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.48% for Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.68% for SLN’s stock, with a -37.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SLN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SLN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SLN, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

SLN Trading at 64.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +60.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLN rose by +15.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.41. In addition, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -13.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.76 for the present operating margin

0.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR stands at -2.17. The total capital return value is set at -0.35. Equity return is now at value -99.23, with -43.26 for asset returns.

Based on Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1153.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 26.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -48.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.09. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silence Therapeutics Plc ADR (SLN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.