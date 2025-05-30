Should You Invest in Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) Now?

Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WERN is at 1.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for WERN is 58.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.06% of that float. The average trading volume for WERN on May 30, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

The stock of Werner Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: WERN) has increased by 0.38 when compared to last closing price of 26.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Werner (WERN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

WERN’s Market Performance

Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) has seen a 0.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -5.10% decline in the past month and a -18.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for WERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.25% for WERN stock, with a simple moving average of -23.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WERN stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WERN in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $30 based on the research report published on April 30, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WERN reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for WERN stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on April 30th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WERN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

WERN Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WERN rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.58. In addition, Werner Enterprises, Inc saw -26.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Werner Enterprises, Inc stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 1.21, with 0.59 for asset returns.

Based on Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 372.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Werner Enterprises, Inc (WERN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.