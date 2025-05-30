Should You Invest in Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Now?

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for WBS is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WBS is 166.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume for WBS on May 30, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.94 in relation to its previous close of 52.10. However, the company has experienced a -0.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. invezz.com reported 2025-05-21 that Legendary investor Warren Buffett has recently sold his entire stake in Citigroup to load up on the likes of Constellation Brands, indicating he now sees consumer goods as a better pick than bank stocks.

WBS’s Market Performance

Webster Financial Corp (WBS) has experienced a -0.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.01% rise in the past month, and a -9.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for WBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.52% for WBS’s stock, with a -2.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WBS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBS reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for WBS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to WBS, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

WBS Trading at 4.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +7.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBS fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.37. In addition, Webster Financial Corp saw -7.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBS starting from Evans Javier L., who sale 7,800 shares at the price of $52.58 back on May 28 ’25. After this action, Evans Javier L. now owns 19,820 shares of Webster Financial Corp, valued at $410,124 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39 for the present operating margin

0.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Webster Financial Corp stands at 0.27. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 8.59, with 0.99 for asset returns.

Based on Webster Financial Corp (WBS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.3 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Webster Financial Corp (WBS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.