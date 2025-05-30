Should You Invest in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Now?

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for TROW is at 1.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TROW is 216.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.71% of that float. The average trading volume for TROW on May 30, 2025 was 2.21M shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW)’s stock price has increased by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 94.00. However, the company has seen a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that T. Rowe has been under-performing it’s peers and the market in recent years. The company faces serious headwinds, battling outflows and the increasing adoption of ETFs. Despite these headwinds the company could currently offers upside potential due to it’s compressed valuation.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has fallen by -0.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.13% and a quarterly drop of -9.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for TROW stock, with a simple moving average of -11.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $109 based on the research report published on September 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TROW, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.35. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc saw -16.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from Hiebler Jessica M, who sale 968 shares at the price of $96.98 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Hiebler Jessica M now owns 13,611 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc, valued at $93,879 using the latest closing price.

Hiebler Jessica M, the Officer of T. Rowe Price Group Inc, proposed sale 968 shares at $96.86 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Hiebler Jessica M is holding shares at $93,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc stands at 0.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 19.47, with 14.63 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.33 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.