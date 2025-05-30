Should You Invest in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) Now?

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 121.63x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SMG is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SMG is 43.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.88% of that float. The average trading volume for SMG on May 30, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

SMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG) has surged by 1.81 when compared to previous closing price of 59.83, but the company has seen a 0.16% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

SMG’s Market Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has experienced a 0.16% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.77% rise in the past month, and a 3.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for SMG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.25% for SMG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SMG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SMG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $69 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMG reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for SMG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SMG, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

SMG Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMG rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.43. In addition, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company saw -8.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMG starting from Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $52.87 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. now owns 13,344,274 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, valued at $1,321,750 using the latest closing price.

Hagedorn Partnership, L.P., the 10% Owner of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $52.87 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. is holding shares at $1,321,846 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Scotts Miracle-Gro Company stands at 0.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.11.

Based on Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -8.78. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 208.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 7.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.