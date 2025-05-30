Should You Invest in RingCentral Inc (RNG) Now?

The 36-month beta value for RNG is at 1.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for RNG is 78.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.68% of that float. The average trading volume for RNG on May 30, 2025 was 1.45M shares.

RNG) stock’s latest price update

RingCentral Inc (NYSE: RNG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.23 in relation to its previous close of 26.04. However, the company has experienced a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-29 that Whether you’re a value, growth, or momentum investor, finding strong stocks becomes easier with the Zacks Style Scores, a top feature of the Zacks Premium research service.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG’s stock has fallen by -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.77% and a quarterly drop of -9.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for RingCentral Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.99% for RNG’s stock, with a -17.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNG stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for RNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNG in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $36 based on the research report published on May 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNG reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for RNG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to RNG, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

RNG Trading at 1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +1.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.78. In addition, RingCentral Inc saw -25.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Shmunis Vladimir, who sale 94,956 shares at the price of $26.56 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Shmunis Vladimir now owns 607,719 shares of RingCentral Inc, valued at $2,522,031 using the latest closing price.

Shmunis Vladimir, the CEO and Chairman of RingCentral Inc, sale 54,899 shares at $26.44 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Shmunis Vladimir is holding 552,820 shares at $1,451,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.06.

Based on RingCentral Inc (RNG), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.39.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 240.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.72. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RingCentral Inc (RNG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.