Should You Invest in Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Now?

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for PBI is at 1.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PBI is 178.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.89% of that float. The average trading volume for PBI on May 30, 2025 was 2.24M shares.

PBI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) has decreased by -0.78 when compared to last closing price of 10.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-28 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Pitney Bowes (PBI) have what it takes?

PBI’s Market Performance

PBI’s stock has risen by 12.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.21% and a quarterly drop of -4.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.81% for Pitney Bowes, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.07% for PBI stock, with a simple moving average of 25.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 14.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +17.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +12.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.48. In addition, Pitney Bowes, Inc saw 41.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from LANCE ROSENZWEIG, who proposed sale 152,738 shares at the price of $10.22 back on May 29 ’25. After this action, LANCE ROSENZWEIG now owns shares of Pitney Bowes, Inc, valued at $1,561,578 using the latest closing price.

Levene Catherine, the Director of Pitney Bowes, Inc, purchase 200 shares at $9.37 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Levene Catherine is holding 200 shares at $1,873 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12 for the present operating margin

0.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes, Inc stands at -0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.15.

Based on Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 182.38 million with net debt to EBITDA at 18.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.