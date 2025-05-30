Should You Invest in Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) Now?

The 36-month beta value for KITT is at -0.07. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KITT is 33.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.27% of that float. The average trading volume for KITT on May 30, 2025 was 2.50M shares.

KITT) stock’s latest price update

Nauticus Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: KITT)'s stock price has plunge by -1.41% in relation to previous closing price of 0.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.94% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KITT’s Market Performance

Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has seen a -2.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.22% decline in the past month and a -3.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.81% for KITT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.56% for KITT’s stock, with a -33.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KITT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KITT stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for KITT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KITT in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $2.50 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KITT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for KITT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 06th, 2022.

KITT Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KITT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares sank -10.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KITT fell by -2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9820. In addition, Nauticus Robotics Inc saw -40.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KITT starting from GIBSON JOHN W JR, who sale 6,919 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Feb 21 ’25. After this action, GIBSON JOHN W JR now owns 107,132 shares of Nauticus Robotics Inc, valued at $7,680 using the latest closing price.

GIBSON JOHN W JR, the Interim CEO of Nauticus Robotics Inc, sale 3,190 shares at $6.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06 ’25, which means that GIBSON JOHN W JR is holding 94,606 shares at $19,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KITT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.53 for the present operating margin

-4.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nauticus Robotics Inc stands at -94.73. The total capital return value is set at -0.76.

Based on Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.78. The debt to equity ratio resting at 20.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -127.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 36.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nauticus Robotics Inc (KITT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.