Should You Invest in Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Now?

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 362.01x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for KRG is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRG is 217.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume for KRG on May 30, 2025 was 2.06M shares.

KRG) stock’s latest price update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG)’s stock price has increased by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 21.84. However, the company has seen a 2.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-25 that REITs offer diversified, inflation-hedged income and capital appreciation, making them a compelling addition to any long-term investment portfolio. Current REIT valuations are attractive, with strong growth projected in sectors like data centers, industrial, net lease, and residential properties. I recommend focusing on quality REITs trading below historical multiples, emphasizing margin of safety and reliable dividend growth.

KRG’s Market Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has seen a 2.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.48% gain in the past month and a 0.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for KRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for KRG’s stock, with a -8.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KRG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on February 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRG reach a price target of $27, previously predicting the price at $31. The rating they have provided for KRG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 02nd, 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to KRG, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

KRG Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRG rose by +2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.36. In addition, Kite Realty Group Trust saw -11.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRG starting from Grimes Steven P, who sale 27,250 shares at the price of $27.99 back on Nov 27 ’24. After this action, Grimes Steven P now owns 705,002 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust, valued at $762,728 using the latest closing price.

Grimes Steven P, the Director of Kite Realty Group Trust, sale 37,295 shares at $26.80 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’24, which means that Grimes Steven P is holding 732,252 shares at $999,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23 for the present operating margin

0.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kite Realty Group Trust stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.03. Equity return is now at value 0.81, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.03.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 528.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.