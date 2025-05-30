Should You Invest in Femasys Inc (FEMY) Now?

The 36-month beta value for FEMY is at -2.55. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FEMY is 23.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume for FEMY on May 30, 2025 was 326.47K shares.

FEMY) stock’s latest price update

Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY)’s stock price has decreased by -14.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.02. However, the company has seen a -17.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that ATLANTA, May 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) (the “Company” or “Femasys”), a leading biomedical innovator addressing significant unmet needs in women’s health worldwide, with a broad portfolio of disruptive, accessible, in-office therapeutic and diagnostic products, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Femasys expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock sold in the public offering. In addition, certain existing institutional stockholders of Femasys and certain of its directors and officers have indicated an interest to purchase shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement.

FEMY’s Market Performance

FEMY’s stock has fallen by -17.79% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.88% and a quarterly drop of -44.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Femasys Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.60% for FEMY stock, with a simple moving average of -26.93% for the last 200 days.

FEMY Trading at -26.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FEMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares sank -23.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FEMY fell by -16.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0715. In addition, Femasys Inc saw -20.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FEMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.64 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Femasys Inc stands at -12.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.01. Equity return is now at value -239.87, with -112.16 for asset returns.

Based on Femasys Inc (FEMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.56. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.84. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -16.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Femasys Inc (FEMY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.