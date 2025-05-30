Should You Invest in Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Now?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CWK is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CWK is 228.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.85% of that float. The average trading volume for CWK on May 30, 2025 was 2.32M shares.

CWK) stock’s latest price update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.50relation to previous closing price of 9.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.41% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #cre–Cushman & Wakefield has hired Kelly Evans as Senior Managing Director of the firm’s Multi-Market Advisory Solutions team.

CWK’s Market Performance

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has seen a 6.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.65% gain in the past month and a -14.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for CWK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for CWK’s stock, with a -17.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CWK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CWK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CWK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $14 based on the research report published on January 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CWK reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CWK stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 06th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CWK, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 10th of the previous year.

CWK Trading at 5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +8.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWK rose by +6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.15. In addition, Cushman & Wakefield plc saw -22.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cushman & Wakefield plc stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 9.53, with 2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 501.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.