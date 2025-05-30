Should You Invest in CME Group Inc (CME) Now?

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CME is at 0.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CME is 359.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for CME on May 30, 2025 was 2.68M shares.

CME) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) has plunged by -0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 285.98, but the company has seen a 1.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that CHICAGO, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, is awarding 25 City Colleges of Chicago graduates with $5,000 scholarships as they move on to earn Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degrees. Since 2017, CME Group has partnered with the Mayor’s office to support the Star Scholars program, contributing over $1 million to help graduates who have earned an associates degree at a Chicago City College achieve their higher education goals at four-year institutions.

CME’s Market Performance

CME’s stock has risen by 1.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.96% and a quarterly rise of 14.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for CME Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for CME’s stock, with a 20.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CME stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CME by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CME in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $301 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CME reach a price target of $287. The rating they have provided for CME stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to CME, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

CME Trading at 6.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.37%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CME rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $279.47. In addition, CME Group Inc saw 23.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CME starting from Kaye Daniel G, who sale 500 shares at the price of $282.42 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Kaye Daniel G now owns 3,668 shares of CME Group Inc, valued at $141,210 using the latest closing price.

Kaye Daniel G, the Director of CME Group Inc, proposed sale 500 shares at $282.50 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Kaye Daniel G is holding shares at $141,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65 for the present operating margin

0.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for CME Group Inc stands at 0.57. The total capital return value is set at 0.11. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on CME Group Inc (CME), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.61 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CME Group Inc (CME) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.