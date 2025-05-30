Should You Invest in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Now?

The 36-month beta value for BDN is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for BDN is 166.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.88% of that float. The average trading volume for BDN on May 30, 2025 was 2.40M shares.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 4.20. However, the company has experienced a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that PHILADELPHIA, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share and OP Unit payable on July 17, 2025 to holders of record on July 2, 2025. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.60 per share.

BDN’s Market Performance

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has experienced a 0.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.26% rise in the past month, and a -14.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for BDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.21% for BDN’s stock, with a -16.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $5.50 based on the research report published on January 30, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BDN reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for BDN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to BDN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

BDN Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDN starting from SWEENEY GERARD H, who purchase 61,576 shares at the price of $4.07 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, SWEENEY GERARD H now owns 2,949,092 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust, valued at $250,614 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value -18.11, with -5.76 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 103.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.