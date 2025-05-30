Should You Invest in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMBA is at 2.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AMBA is 39.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume for AMBA on May 30, 2025 was 772.10K shares.

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.64relation to previous closing price of 62.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-29 that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA ) Q1 2026 Results Conference Call May 29, 2025 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Louis Gerhardy – Vice President, Corporate Development Dr. Fermi Wang – President and Chief Executive Officer John Young – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Christopher Rolland – Susquehanna Tore Svanberg – Stifel Kevin Cassidy – Rosenblatt Securities Joe Moore – Morgan Stanley Suji Desilva – ROTH Capital Shadi Mitwalli – Needham & Company Gus Richard – Northland Capital Markets Martin Yang – Oppenheimer Operator Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ambarella’s First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

AMBA’s Market Performance

Ambarella Inc (AMBA) has experienced a -2.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.52% rise in the past month, and a -1.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for AMBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.34% for AMBA stock, with a simple moving average of 2.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMBA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMBA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $80 based on the research report published on December 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMBA reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $90. The rating they have provided for AMBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 27th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to AMBA, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

AMBA Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares surge +29.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMBA fell by -2.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.31. In addition, Ambarella Inc saw -14.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMBA starting from PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B, who sale 500 shares at the price of $55.50 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B now owns 40,281 shares of Ambarella Inc, valued at $27,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.44 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambarella Inc stands at -0.41. The total capital return value is set at -0.22. Equity return is now at value -20.89, with -17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Ambarella Inc (AMBA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -100.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ambarella Inc (AMBA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.