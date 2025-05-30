Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL)’s stock price has decreased by -3.40 compared to its previous closing price of 19.09. However, the company has seen a -4.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shoe Carnival, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCVL) (the “Company”), a leading retailer of footwear and accessories for the family, today announced that first quarter 2025 earnings results will be released on Friday, May 30, 2025, before the market open. The Company will host its quarterly conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings call will be webcast and can be accessed in the Investors section of Shoe Carnival’s website at w.

Is It Worth Investing in Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoe Carnival, Inc (NASDAQ: SCVL) is 6.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCVL is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SCVL is 16.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 25.10% of that float. On May 30, 2025, SCVL’s average trading volume was 570.54K shares.

SCVL’s Market Performance

SCVL’s stock has seen a -4.95% decrease for the week, with a 4.77% rise in the past month and a -15.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for Shoe Carnival, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for SCVL’s stock, with a -39.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCVL

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCVL reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SCVL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2024.

Monness Crespi & Hardt gave a rating of “Buy” to SCVL, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

SCVL Trading at -4.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCVL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCVL fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.90. In addition, Shoe Carnival, Inc saw -44.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCVL starting from WEAVER DELORES B, who purchase 285,500 shares at the price of $33.91 back on Dec 06 ’24. After this action, WEAVER DELORES B now owns 4,173,529 shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc, valued at $9,681,305 using the latest closing price.

WEAVER WAYNE J, the CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD of Shoe Carnival, Inc, purchase 285,500 shares at $33.91 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06 ’24, which means that WEAVER WAYNE J is holding 4,173,529 shares at $9,681,305 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCVL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shoe Carnival, Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 11.97, with 6.26 for asset returns.

Based on Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 290.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 128.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.03. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 133.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Shoe Carnival, Inc (SCVL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.