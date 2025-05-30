SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL)’s stock price has plunge by -0.06relation to previous closing price of 8.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-14 that SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE:SFL ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2025 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Ole Hjertaker – CEO Trym Sjølie – COO Aksel Olesen – CFO Espen Nilsen Gjøsund – VP, IR Conference Call Participants Gregory Lewis – BTIG Operator [Abrupt Start] Investor relations In SFL. Our CEO, Ole Hjertaker will start the call with an overview of the first quarter highlights, and then our Chief Operating Officer, Trym Sjølie will comment on Vessel performance matters, followed by our CFO Aksel Olesen, who will take us through the financials.

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SFL is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SFL is 104.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SFL on May 30, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

SFL’s Market Performance

SFL’s stock has seen a 3.93% increase for the week, with a 4.56% rise in the past month and a -4.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for SFL Corporation Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.03% for SFL’s stock, with a -13.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Pareto, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFL reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2023.

DNB Markets gave a rating of “Hold” to SFL, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

SFL Trading at 5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +5.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL rose by +4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.51. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd saw -15.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFL starting from Olesen Aksel, who proposed sale 43,708 shares at the price of $11.73 back on Oct 07 ’24. After this action, Olesen Aksel now owns shares of SFL Corporation Ltd, valued at $512,695 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34 for the present operating margin

0.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 5.09, with 1.37 for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.52. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 563.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.56. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.