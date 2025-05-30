Sezzle Inc (SEZL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) is above average at 36.03x. The 36-month beta value for SEZL is also noteworthy at 9.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SEZL is 16.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.60% of that float. The average trading volume of SEZL on May 30, 2025 was 1.04M shares.

Sezzle Inc (NASDAQ: SEZL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.33 in relation to its previous close of 109.15. However, the company has experienced a 4.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-30 that Boost returns with liquid, efficient top-ranked stocks like NEM, PGY, EVER and SEZL, each of which is backed by strong growth and financial metrics.

SEZL’s Market Performance

Sezzle Inc (SEZL) has seen a 4.86% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 105.21% gain in the past month and a 113.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.48% for SEZL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.11% for SEZL’s stock, with a 135.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEZL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEZL stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for SEZL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEZL in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $119 based on the research report published on July 09, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEZL reach a price target of $113. The rating they have provided for SEZL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2024.

SEZL Trading at 78.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEZL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +105.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEZL rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +441.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.77. In addition, Sezzle Inc saw 150.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEZL starting from Sabzivand Amin, who sale 9,854 shares at the price of $107.73 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Sabzivand Amin now owns 244,074 shares of Sezzle Inc, valued at $1,061,561 using the latest closing price.

Paradis Paul, the Director & President of Sezzle Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $108.22 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Paradis Paul is holding 278,000 shares at $324,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEZL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.36 for the present operating margin

0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sezzle Inc stands at 0.32. The total capital return value is set at 0.6. Equity return is now at value 137.28, with 43.21 for asset returns.

Based on Sezzle Inc (SEZL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.86. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 82.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.1. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Sezzle Inc (SEZL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.