Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) has surged by 2.05 when compared to previous closing price of 26.32, but the company has seen a 5.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that SWINDON, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $ST #STDOS2025–Sensata Technologies held its seventh annual Day of Service on May 8, when employees from the Company’s six US sites volunteered with nonprofits.

Is It Worth Investing in Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) Right Now?

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (NYSE: ST) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.88x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ST is 144.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of ST was 2.00M shares.

ST’s Market Performance

ST’s stock has seen a 5.04% increase for the week, with a 25.69% rise in the past month and a -6.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.56% for ST’s stock, with a -9.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ST stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ST by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ST in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ST reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to ST, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 03rd of the current year.

ST Trading at 14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +25.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ST rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.21. In addition, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc saw -1.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ST starting from TEICH ANDREW C, who purchase 9,925 shares at the price of $25.19 back on May 23 ’25. After this action, TEICH ANDREW C now owns 41,117 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, valued at $250,011 using the latest closing price.

Stott David K, the SVP, General Counsel of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc, sale 6,330 shares at $33.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07 ’24, which means that Stott David K is holding 27,191 shares at $212,245 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sensata Technologies Holding Plc stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.06. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 1.65 for asset returns.

Based on Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.12. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 456.83 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.