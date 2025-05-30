Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM)’s stock price has increased by 3.48 compared to its previous closing price of 14.66. However, the company has seen a 2.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-21 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) is above average at 11.29x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SEM is 109.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEM on May 30, 2025 was 1.23M shares.

SEM’s Market Performance

SEM stock saw a decrease of 2.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.60% and a quarterly a decrease of -17.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.86% for SEM’s stock, with a -16.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $25 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEM reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for SEM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 24th, 2025.

SEM Trading at -5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares sank -16.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEM rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.04. In addition, Select Medical Holdings Corporation saw -19.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEM starting from Khanuja Parvinderjit S., who purchase 21,000 shares at the price of $15.02 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Khanuja Parvinderjit S. now owns 65,089 shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, valued at $315,420 using the latest closing price.

CHERNOW DAVID S, the CEO of Select Medical Holdings Corporation, sale 225,000 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28 ’25, which means that CHERNOW DAVID S is holding 714,516 shares at $4,050,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Medical Holdings Corporation stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 10.38, with 2.36 for asset returns.

Based on Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.62. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 510.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.