Sealed Air Corp (SEE) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Sealed Air Corp (SEE) has seen a 2.14% increase in the past week, with a 16.23% gain in the past month, and a -1.70% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for SEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.38% for SEE stock, with a simple moving average of -2.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) is above average at 15.67x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SEE is 144.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SEE on May 30, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

SEE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) has decreased by -0.03 when compared to last closing price of 32.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SEE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SEE reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for SEE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SEE, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 04th of the previous year.

SEE Trading at 12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +17.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEE rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.08. In addition, Sealed Air Corp saw -4.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEE starting from Keizer Henry R., who purchase 1,120 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Mar 11 ’25. After this action, Keizer Henry R. now owns 35,000 shares of Sealed Air Corp, valued at $33,600 using the latest closing price.

Thomsen Jannick, the Former Officer of Sealed Air Corp, proposed sale 8,361 shares at $32.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13 ’24, which means that Thomsen Jannick is holding shares at $273,909 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.14 for the present operating margin

0.3 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sealed Air Corp stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 43.40, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on Sealed Air Corp (SEE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 735.9 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.16. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sealed Air Corp (SEE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.