Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is 17.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBCF is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SBCF is 84.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On May 30, 2025, SBCF’s average trading volume was 454.45K shares.

SBCF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) has surged by 3.47 when compared to previous closing price of 25.05, but the company has seen a 5.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that STUART, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (“Seacoast” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBCF), the holding company for Seacoast National Bank (“Seacoast Bank”), announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Villages Bancorporation, Inc. (“VBI”), parent company of Citizens First Bank based in The Villages, FL. The Villages is a unique planned community in Central Florida, with one of the highest population growth rates in the United States. The Villag.

SBCF’s Market Performance

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) has seen a 5.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.32% gain in the past month and a -8.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for SBCF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.22% for SBCF stock, with a simple moving average of -3.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $31 based on the research report published on July 29, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SBCF reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SBCF stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 31st, 2024.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to SBCF, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

SBCF Trading at 5.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +7.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.11. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from Shaffer Charles M, who sale 21,255 shares at the price of $30.36 back on Nov 11 ’24. After this action, Shaffer Charles M now owns 126,232 shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, valued at $645,302 using the latest closing price.

Shaffer Charles M, the Officer of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, proposed sale 21,255 shares at $29.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11 ’24, which means that Shaffer Charles M is holding shares at $624,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida stands at 0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 5.82, with 0.83 for asset returns.

Based on Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.35. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.