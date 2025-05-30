ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.27 in comparison to its previous close of 0.91, however, the company has experienced a -23.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-29 that Company to Highlight AI-Driven Security and Operational Technologies for Smart Airport Infrastructure Company to Highlight AI-Driven Security and Operational Technologies for Smart Airport Infrastructure

Is It Worth Investing in ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: STAI) is 4.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STAI is -0.71.

The public float for STAI is 22.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On May 30, 2025, STAI’s average trading volume was 732.79K shares.

STAI’s Market Performance

STAI’s stock has seen a -23.79% decrease for the week, with a -48.86% drop in the past month and a -67.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.78% for ScanTech AI Systems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -34.20% for STAI’s stock, with a -86.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STAI Trading at -52.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -50.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAI fell by -24.04%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2044. In addition, ScanTech AI Systems Inc saw -91.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.86 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for ScanTech AI Systems Inc stands at -58.42. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 3.72, with 3.68 for asset returns.

Based on ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.25 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 127.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ScanTech AI Systems Inc (STAI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.