Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.22 in relation to its previous close of 4.51. However, the company has experienced a 1.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-26 that JOHANNESBURG, May 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 20 June 2024, Sasol announced that the High Court of South Africa handed down judgment on 18 June 2024 in favour of Sasol Oil (Pty) Ltd (Sasol Oil) and TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa (Pty) Ltd against Transnet SOC Limited (Transnet). In terms of that judgment, Transnet was ordered to make payment to Sasol Oil of the amount of R3.9 billion plus interest.

Is It Worth Investing in Sasol Ltd ADR (NYSE: SSL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SSL is 629.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.07% of that float. On May 30, 2025, the average trading volume of SSL was 1.14M shares.

SSL’s Market Performance

SSL’s stock has seen a 1.77% increase for the week, with a 29.13% rise in the past month and a -0.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for Sasol Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.58% for SSL’s stock, with a -11.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SSL Trading at 21.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +32.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSL rose by +1.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Sasol Ltd ADR saw 1.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21 for the present operating margin

0.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sasol Ltd ADR stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value -28.05, with -12.23 for asset returns.

Based on Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.91. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 57.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -6.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sasol Ltd ADR (SSL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.